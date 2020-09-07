Coronavirus cases on the rise again
There’s been a jump in the number of new coronavirus cases being recorded in Belgium. The daily average now stands at 470 cases. The average was calculated over the last seven-day observation period from 28 August to 3 September.
The figure is up 9% in comparison with the previous seven days.
Nearly 84,000 people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Belgium.
Hospitalisations rose to 17 a day on average up from 15.
There’s been a slight decrease in the number of deaths linked to coronavirus that average at around 3 a day.