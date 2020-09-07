Coronavirus puts VRT radio station in quarantine

Coronavirus is not taking Studio Brussel off the air. Michèle Cuvelier presented the morning show from her living room (on her socks), while as was already the case the evening show too will be broadcast from the presenter’s home. Today and for the rest of the week non-stop music will complete the rest of the programming.

A first confirmed case of the virus was confirmed last Thursday.

All Studio Brussel staff are now getting tested. Until the results are in they are having to observe quarantine at home. All the staff that got coronavirus are comfortable.

The move is a reversion to the situation during Belgium’s ‘lockdown light’ in March, April and May, when Studio Brussel already broadcast ‘from home’.