New traffic sign good news for cyclists
A new traffic sign will soon be appearing at some intersections on Flemish regional roads. The sign signals that cyclists can turn right even if they are faced by a red traffic light.
The new sign means many cyclists will reach their destination sooner than usual. The sign was erected at an intersection in Wilsele, outside Leuven (Flemish Brabant), this morning. The sign had already been displayed on some municipal roads and in the Brussels Region, but met opposition from the Flemish Roads Agency that argued that separate traffic lights for cyclists were far clearer!