1,537 face prosecution for not covering up in Brussels
The Mayor of Brussels has provided a figure for the number of people that face prosecution for not wearing a face covering in the City of Brussels. Philippe Close (Francophone socialist) told councillors that since 1 July police reports had been drawn up against 1,537 people in connection with rules on the wearing of face coverings.
Don’t forget face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in shops, but also outdoors in the Brussels Region. The region introduced this obligation on 12 August amid rising coronavirus cases in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Face coverings have been mandatory in the pedestrian precinct in downtown Brussels since 27 July.