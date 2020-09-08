Coronavirus cases up for 3rd day in a row

It’s the third day in a row that the figure edges higher.

Nearly 90,000 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

Hospitalisations too are up. On average 18 patients are being hospitalised each day compared to only 14 a week ago. 235 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospital yesterday. 52 patients were receiving critical care.

Belgium has recorded 9,909 deaths that have been linked to coronavirus (suspected and confirmed cases). The average daily death toll is now 3 down from 4.