Coronavirus strikes at the heart of the government formation
One of the two men heading the talks intended to lead to the formation a new Belgian government, Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert, has come down with coronavirus. Mr Lachaert now has to quarantine and will conduct all negotiations via a video link.
Mr Lachaert got tested this morning and the result was positive.
The Flemish liberals say that Mr Lachaert will continue the talks together with Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau. Everybody who has been involved in the talks will now be tested.
Conner Rousseau tested negative on Monday but will now take a second test to be on the safe side.