Flemish celeb Bart De Pauw to face stalking charges
A judge in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) has decided that TV producer and famous Fleming Bart De Pauw will have to stand trial and face charges of stalking women and electronic nuisance behaviour. It was three years ago that allegations surfaced implicating the TV star.
VRT that had aired many of his shows ended all co-operation with the TV personality after three decades. Mr De Pauw was accused of stalking co-workers by sending them an endless stream of sexual texts. The celeb wasn’t present at this morning’s hearing in Mechelen, but got his lawyers to represent him.
