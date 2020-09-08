Wall of Geraardsbergen turned into movie drive-in for “The Racer” premiere
The Wall of Geraardsbergen, one of the greatest challenges in Flemish cycling, was the venue for a remarkable film premiere on Monday night. Two hundred guests were invited onto the yellow carpet – a reference to the yellow jersey worn by the winner of the Tour de France. All were there for the premiere of the Flemish-Irish co-production of “The Racer”.
Guests watched the film from the seats of their cars after the Wall of Geraardsbergen was turned into a drive-in cinema. “The Racer” loosely relates the tale of the 1998 Tour de France that was dogged by allegations of mass doping.