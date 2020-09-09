Discover ‘Masculinities’ at the Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels
Men’s fashion is the subject of an enthralling new exhibition at the Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels. All the big international names are represented in this historical overview that includes the traditional suit but also more down to earth attire.
Men’s fashion has undergone a considerable development since the 18th century with fashion designers giving men’s wear even closer attention since the Sixties.
‘Masculinities’ runs at the Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels until 13 June 2021. Find more information on fashionandlacemuseum.brussels.