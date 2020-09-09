New COVID-19 test “like a pregnancy test”

The new test is similar to a pregnancy test and can tell you within a quarter of an hour if you are infected with coronavirus and have triggered a neutralising or potentially protective response in your immune system.

Coris BioConcept, Unisensor and Bio-X Diagnostics speak of a world first. The new test allows antibodies against antigens NP and RBD to be identified separately. Antigens are substances that help in the production of antibodies. Existing COVID-19 tests do not allow the antigens that trigger an immune response to be identified separately.