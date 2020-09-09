Overturned lorry causes havoc on Antwerp-Brussels motorway
Drivers on the E19 Antwerp Brussels motorway had to contend with congestion for many hours on Wednesday after a lorry overturned outside Vilvoorde. The lorry probably suffered a burst tire. The vehicle crashed into the central reservation and ended up blocking the entire width of the motorway.
The driver had to be taken to hospital.
Emergency services were kept busy for many hours removing the wooden beams that the lorry was transporting. Only after this had been done could the lorry be towed away. By 1PM drivers still faced an hour in a jam to clear the area.