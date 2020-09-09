Police station raided as part of illegal weapons trafficking probe

The raids targeted properties in Watermaal-Bosvoorde and Oudergem (Brussels), in Waterloo, Laken, Lasne, Tubize, Ath, Braine-le-Château and Braine L’Alleud (Walloon Brabant). Homes, a weapons dealership and a police station were all searched.

“Numerous handguns, rifles and automatic weapons were found as well as grenades. 374 weapons were taken away for examination. Twelve vehicles including several luxury cars were seized. Weapons experts assisted the investigators in order to identify the different types of weapon” a spokesperson for the public prosecutor said.

Those arrested include weapons collectors, two weapon dealers and a police commissioner.