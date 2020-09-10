Guest conductor dies suddenly ahead of rehearsal of “Is This The End?”

“Is This The End?” conducted by Patrick Davin was supposed to see its world premiere in Brussels on Saturday. The work, which brings a unique mixture of opera, cinema and live music, was supposed to open the new opera season in the Belgian and Flemish capital.

Whether the production can go ahead is unclear. Musicians, singers and staff at De Munt are in shock and planned rehearsals have been cancelled.

The cause of Mr Davin’s death is unclear. During his career he worked with numerous celebrated orchestras in Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. In Belgium he was associated with the Liege Philharmonic, the Brussels Philharmonic and the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra. This summer he was appointed as the new musical director at the Royal Music School of Liege.