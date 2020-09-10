Tour de France: Van Aert fined for giving the finger
Flemish rider Wout van Aert, who won the 7th stage, in the Tour de France, has now been fined 200 Swiss francs following an altercation with fellow rider Peter Sagan. Van Aert ranted at Sagan after the Slovak gave him quite a push during the sprint in the final moments of the 11th stage.
The push may have cost Van Aert victory in Poitiers. After the finish the Fleming carried on shouting at Sagan and gave him the finger. Sagan, who finished second behind Ewan, was declassified due to irregular sprinting, lost points and ordered to pay a 500 franc fine.
The unpleasant gesture can be seen at the extreme left of our photo.