Events sector: “We are world class and should remain so!”

Businesses are able to organise small scale events but these they say are insufficient to keep the sector alive. Sam Sluismans of consultants Deloitte that made the calculations: “Even after the temporary unemployment measure the sector is still facing a shortfall of 1.5 billion euros. Take tax breaks and subsidies into account and the sector is still looking at a 777 million euro deficit”.

Bruno Schaubroeck of Confederation Events says that the sector is looking at bankruptcies due to lack of cash and future perspective as wall as people leaving: “We are world class and should remain so!”