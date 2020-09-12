Face masks obligatory anywhere at the Tour of Flanders

There is a general rule that makes face coverings obligatory in busy places already, but the East-Flemish governor Carina Van Cauter takes it one step further for Flanders' iconic cycle race, saying that a face mask will be obligatory anywhere along the course on 18 October, when the autumn edition of the Tour of Flanders will take place. She doesn't want to take any risk in the battle against Covid-19. Van Cauter advises people to watch this cycling classic at home on television.

A decision still needs to be taken about the busiest places, the famous hills like the Kwaremont, the Koppenberg or the Paterberg. These gruelling cobble-stone climbs usually attract big crowds, and the local mayors will decide whether they will be closed altogether, or under which conditions they will be accessible.