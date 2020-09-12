Number of new Covid infections sees 29 percent hike on the week

Today's figures released by the scientific institute Sciensano apply to the week from 2 to 8 September. For the 7th successive day, the number of new infections is rising.

On average, there were 588 new Covid cases per day. The spike is caused by high day figures last Monday and Tuesday, 900 and 797 respectively. Belgium is now seeing 63 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on average per day. This could be explained by the start of the new school year and returning holiday makers. This is no reason to panic, but we should keep the latest figures under close scrutiny, experts say.

The number of hospital admissions was at 21 per day, compared to 16 the week before. The number of fatalities was about 3 last week, a slight drop on the week.