Private bus companies to help out De Lijn

Buses and trams in Flanders have always been crowded with school children during the school year, but this September this was a problem due to coronavirus - at the end of the past school year, many pupils had to study from home, so this was no real problem.

However, the Flemish public transport company De Lijn was not able to deploy more trams and buses. A solution has been found by the Flemish government, which has asked private bus companies - many are out of work due to restricted travel - to step in.

12.5 million euros have been earmarked, the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters explains. They will cover the same course as the buses from De Lijn, and will follow just behind to spread the passengers as much as possible. There are talks of 300 extra buses at present, which should run until the end of the year.