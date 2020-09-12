Revenge porn is more common than we think

Revenge porn is the distribution of explicit sexual images or footage of people without their consent. Recent figures are talking of 20 cases in the past two months, and this is quite a lot, says Liesbet Stevens of the Institute for Gender Equality.

About 15 percent of the women and 3 percent of the men have been pressured into sending explicit sexual photos or videos. Of these, 15 and 7 percent respectively have been the victim of revenge porn. Stevens says this can "very serious consequences" for the victims.

Victims only have a couple of hours the time to make sure the footage can still be removed from the internet at one stage. In other words, in many cases the harm can never be undone. "This is a hard message we often have to bring", Stevens says.