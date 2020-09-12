There's another tropical spell coming up next week

The weekend will see enjoyable weather with temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, but Monday marks the start of a tropical spell, with temperatures of 30 Celsius and maybe more. These are bound to set milestones for this time of year, says weather presenter Frank Deboosere.

Tuesday will also be tropical, and even Wednesday will have temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees, but then the weather will become unstable, with a good chance of thunderstorms. All this time, the coast will have cooler temperatures and the nights will remain relatively cool as well.

Things should return to normal on Thursday.