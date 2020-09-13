4,000 demonstrators demand a better financing of the health care system

The whole sector was represented in Brussels: doctors, nurses, midwives, but also patients and social workers. They assembled in different 'bubbles' of 400 people due to coronavirus, at the Central Station, the Kunstberg and the Keizerslaan.

Demonstrators demand a better financing of the health care system. They want extra staff and higher wages. "We should make the profession of health worker more attractive. An option would be to have shorter working schedules, but without financial loss. Students should have a better access to health care studies, and those doing a traineeship should no longer be used as cheap (or free) labour."

Demonstrators also want a lower retirement age.