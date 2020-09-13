Today is Heritage Day: "A chance to visit beautiful sites and meet other people"
Today is Heritage Day, when you have the opportunity to visit monuments or places which are normally not accessible. Check out which 454 sites are open today, or take part in some of the many outdoor activities: to keep everything coronaproof, organisers staged a number of walks and cycle trips as well. In this YouTube video, people from around the globe are inviting you to celebrate Heritage Day. Click here to find out more.