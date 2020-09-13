Kompany celebrates first victory as Anderlecht coach

Anderlecht beat modest Cercle Brugge 2-0 and now have 9 points, the same as defending champions Club Brugge. The Brussels club made the most of the presence of spectators - some 6,000 people had been allowed inside the Lotto Park - and had one goal in each half to post an easy victory.

Vincent Kompany, who took over from Frank Vercauteren at the helm of the club, was happy with his first win is a full-time coach. "I think we deserved the win. Also, we didn't get nervous like in previous matches."

Club Brugge beat Waasland-Beveren 4-1, while ambitious AA Gent were downed by modest Eupen 2-1 on Friday. Vice-champions Ghent have only picked up 3 points from 5 matches and are in dire straits. The newly-arrived coach Laszlo Bölöni can't get the team back on the rails yet, a situation which causes great concern at the club just a few days ahead of the Champions League qualifier against Rapid Vienna.

League leaders Charleroi are playing at Zulte Waregem later on.