Kompany celebrates first victory as Anderlecht coach
In Belgian football, Anderlecht have posted their first victory under new coach Vincent Kompany, the former skipper of Manchester City and the Belgian national team who recently quit as an active player. The fifth day of play in the Belgian league was marked by the return of spectators in the stadiums - a restricted number though, depending on the size of each ground.
Anderlecht beat modest Cercle Brugge 2-0 and now have 9 points, the same as defending champions Club Brugge. The Brussels club made the most of the presence of spectators - some 6,000 people had been allowed inside the Lotto Park - and had one goal in each half to post an easy victory.
Vincent Kompany, who took over from Frank Vercauteren at the helm of the club, was happy with his first win is a full-time coach. "I think we deserved the win. Also, we didn't get nervous like in previous matches."
Club Brugge beat Waasland-Beveren 4-1, while ambitious AA Gent were downed by modest Eupen 2-1 on Friday. Vice-champions Ghent have only picked up 3 points from 5 matches and are in dire straits. The newly-arrived coach Laszlo Bölöni can't get the team back on the rails yet, a situation which causes great concern at the club just a few days ahead of the Champions League qualifier against Rapid Vienna.
League leaders Charleroi are playing at Zulte Waregem later on.