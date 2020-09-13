Rolling average of corona infections continues to rise sharply to reach 636 per day

The figures apply to the period between 3 and 9 September. The rise is quite outspoken in the past few days. Yesterday, the rolling average was still 588, while on Friday, it was "only" 547. The latest spike is caused by excessive day figures earlier this week. Monday 7, Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 September had 910, 829 and 868 new corona cases respectively.

The last time we had such high figures, was back in April, but at present a lot more tests are being carried out, about 30,000 per day. About 2.8 percent of these tests are positive. Contrary to the second wave, a rise can be seen in all provinces, and not just in certain cities or regions. This fuels the theory that the present spike is triggered by returning holiday makers and the reopening of the schools.