10-year-old Lorenzo stages emotional address as Sint-Truiden remembers corona victims

The event was not just about those who died after contracting the disease: it was about victims in a broad sense, for example people who didn't die from the virus, but who couldn't get a decent funeral because of corona restrictions.

Sint-Truiden (Limburg province) was among the municipalities which were hit very hard by coronavirus, mourning 335 fatalities between mid-March and the end of August - these figures apply to all deaths, not just corona cases.

Speaking at the ceremony were Sint-Truiden Mayor Veerle Heeren (Christian democrat) and also 10-year-old Lorenzo, whose beloved granddad was the first to die from Covid-19 in Sint-Truiden.