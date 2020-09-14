Basic reproduction number higher than 1 in all 10 Belgian provinces

Monday’s figures from the public health science institute Sciensano are the first since 8 August that give an R0 number in excess of 1 for ever province in Belgium.

Namur Province has the lowest R0 number (1.133). In West Flanders the R0 number is 1.598.

For the whole of Belgium the R0 number for the 7-day period between 7 and 13 September was 1.463.