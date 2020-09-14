Number of coronavirus infections continues to rise

However, we can take some comfort from the fact that just a very small number of those that test positive for the virus become seriously ill.

During the past week an average of 30 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. Although this figure remains relatively low and is nothing like the figures we saw in March and April, it is still double the number of hospital admissions during the previous week.

On Sunday (13 September) a total of 291 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. Of these 71 were being treated on intensive care wards.



Meanwhile, the 7-day rolling average number of deaths from COVID-19 is down to 2/day during the latest 7-day period for which figures are available. This compares with 3 fatalities/day during the previous week.