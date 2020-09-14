Sport
Standard and AA Gent beaten, wins for Anderlecht and Club Brugge

As ever it has been an eventfully weekend in the Belgian First Division. The action got under way on Friday evening with what was the first professional game in Belgium with spectators since early March. KAS Eupen added to AA Gent’s early season misery with the Pandas beating the Buffaloes 2-1. On Saturday Club Brugge made light work of Waasland-Beveren. The League Champions beat their East Flemish visitors 4-1. The shock of the evening was Oud Heverlee Leuven’s 1-0 victory against Standard de Liège. KV Oostende enjoyed a 0-1 win away a KV Mechelen. 

On Sunday Anderlecht got the better of Cercle Brugge with a 2-0 win. There was no shortage of goals in Royal Antwerp FC’s 2-3 win away at Sint-Truiden. Later on Sunday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a 0-2 victory away at Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk beat near-neighbours Excel Mouscron 3-0. 

Beerschot will take on KRC Genk on Monday evening.

The League table after 5 games

1) Sporting Charleroi – 15 points

2) Standard de Liège – 10 points

3) KV Kortijk                 - 10 points

4) Club Brugge             - 9 points

5) Beerschot                 - 9 points*

6) RSC Anderlecht        - 9 points

7) OH Leuven                - 8 points 

8) Royal Antwerp FC    - 7 points

9) Zulte Waregem        - 6 points

10) Cercle Brugge           - 6 points

11) KAS Eupen         - 6 points

12) KRC Genk           - 5 points*

13) KV Oostende     - 5 points

14) Sint-Truiden      - 5 points

15) KV Mechelen     - 4 points

16) AA Gent              - 3 points 

17) Waasland-Beveren – 3 points

18) Excel Mouscron – 2 points

*only four games played. 

