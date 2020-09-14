Standard and AA Gent beaten, wins for Anderlecht and Club Brugge

On Sunday Anderlecht got the better of Cercle Brugge with a 2-0 win. There was no shortage of goals in Royal Antwerp FC’s 2-3 win away at Sint-Truiden. Later on Sunday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a 0-2 victory away at Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk beat near-neighbours Excel Mouscron 3-0.

Beerschot will take on KRC Genk on Monday evening.