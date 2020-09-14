Standard and AA Gent beaten, wins for Anderlecht and Club Brugge
As ever it has been an eventfully weekend in the Belgian First Division. The action got under way on Friday evening with what was the first professional game in Belgium with spectators since early March. KAS Eupen added to AA Gent’s early season misery with the Pandas beating the Buffaloes 2-1. On Saturday Club Brugge made light work of Waasland-Beveren. The League Champions beat their East Flemish visitors 4-1. The shock of the evening was Oud Heverlee Leuven’s 1-0 victory against Standard de Liège. KV Oostende enjoyed a 0-1 win away a KV Mechelen.
On Sunday Anderlecht got the better of Cercle Brugge with a 2-0 win. There was no shortage of goals in Royal Antwerp FC’s 2-3 win away at Sint-Truiden. Later on Sunday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a 0-2 victory away at Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk beat near-neighbours Excel Mouscron 3-0.
Beerschot will take on KRC Genk on Monday evening.
The League table after 5 games
1) Sporting Charleroi – 15 points
2) Standard de Liège – 10 points
3) KV Kortijk - 10 points
4) Club Brugge - 9 points
5) Beerschot - 9 points*
6) RSC Anderlecht - 9 points
7) OH Leuven - 8 points
8) Royal Antwerp FC - 7 points
9) Zulte Waregem - 6 points
10) Cercle Brugge - 6 points
11) KAS Eupen - 6 points
12) KRC Genk - 5 points*
13) KV Oostende - 5 points
14) Sint-Truiden - 5 points
15) KV Mechelen - 4 points
16) AA Gent - 3 points
17) Waasland-Beveren – 3 points
18) Excel Mouscron – 2 points
*only four games played.