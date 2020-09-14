The cyclists that will represent Belgium at the World Championships in Imola

Climbers Tim Wellens, Tiesj Benoot, Loïc Vliegen and Pieter Serry are on board to help the team tackle what is a highly challenging course. Oliver Naesen and Jasper Stuyven will take on the role of helpers.

Rik Verbrugghe has decided to leave Dylan Teuns at home. Teuns was also left aside by his team for the Tour de France. Also not selected are Ben Hermans, Xandro Meurisse and Louis Vervaeke.

The professional men’s time trial will be ridden by Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts. Yves Lampaert will be reserve if he is fit enough.