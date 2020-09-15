Coronavirus: number of new infections continues to rise

This is a 50% increase compared with the average number of infections during the week from 28 August to 4 September. Last Friday (11 September) more than 1,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The last time there were more than 1,000 positive tests in one day was back in mid-April. However, then far fewer tests were carried out.

In mid-April around 8,000 people per day were tested for the virus. Currently around 30,000 people per day are being tested. Nevertheless, the percentage of positive tests is increasing with 2.5% of those tested testing positive during the week from 5 to 11 September as against 2% during the week from 28 August to 4 September. This would indicate that the virus is gaining strength.

Although the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospital remains low it is rising sharply. During the week from 8 to 14 September an average of 31 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospital every day. This is up from an average of 17 patients/day that were admitted to Belgian hospitals during the previous week. There are currently 317 patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals. Of these 72 are on intensive care wards.

The number of people dying from COVID-19 has fallen slightly. During the week between 5 and 11 September an average of just under 3 people per day died of the virus in Belgium.