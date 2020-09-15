Employers and unions call on the Flemish Government to “give a strong signal to get the economy going again”.

SERV’s call came in an open letter that was published on Tuesday. The employers and unions say that it is essential that the September Declaration concentrates on measures to help our economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.

In its open letter SERV writes that “all social and economic indicators are in the red”. The Council adds that a large number of companies are on the edge of bankruptcy, consumer confidence is low and many people risk being plunged into poverty.

SERV says that it is high time for policy makers to come up with answers and the September Declaration is the perfect opportunity to do this. The employers and the trade unions want a “strong signal” as to how we are going to recover from the economic damage inflicted by COVID-19.