Finger print ID cards to be rolled out nationwide
A pilot project in which new identity cards issued in 23 municipalities contain the holder's finger print data is to be rolled out across the country. By the end of the year residents of all 581 municipalities in Belgium will be required to provide a figure print as well as photograph when they complete the formalities required to get a new identity card.
As identity cards are valid for 10 years this means that by the end of 2030 everyone in Belgium will have an electronic ID card containing there finger print data. The system is being introduced to counter identity card forgery.
The new ID cards will look different to those that have been issued thus far. They will be a different colour and the photograph will be recognizable on the back of the card.