Policeman head-butted after reprimanding man for not wearing a face mask

At around midnight on Friday a 22-year-old man was spotted on the Oude Markt, a square in Leuven city centre known for its many cafés and bars. The square is one of a number of streets in Leuven where the wearing of face masks is mandatory.

When the police officer spoke to the man about his failure to respect the face mask rule the man began to provoke the officer and failed to respect social distancing. The man was taken to a nearby police station where he continued to behave aggressively. Eventually he head-butted a police officer there.

The policeman was taken to hospital and will be unable to work for the rest of this week. The 22-year-old man was formally arrested by an Examining Magistrate on suspicion of rebellion, assaulting a police officer, insult and breach of the measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He has since been given conditional bail.