Sciensano: "Most corona infection among those in their 20’s”.

Sciensano bases it assertion on figures for those that became infected with the novel coronavirus between 29 August and 11 September. The relatively high number of infections among the 20-29 age demographic is evident among both males and females.

Between 29 August and 11 September there were 120 confirmed infections per 100,000 population among males between the age of 20 and 29. Among women this was higher still at 140 confirmed infections per 100,000 population.

Among teenager, males and females both have around 110 positive tests per 100,000 population. In the 30 to 39 age demographic only women have more than 100 positive tests per 100,000 population.

All other age demographics are below 100/100,000 population.

