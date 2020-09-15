Three players and two members of the coaching staff test positive for coronavirus at RSC Anderlecht
The Belgian First Division football club RSC Anderlecht has announced via social media that three of its players and two members of its coaching staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All those that have tested positive will be quarantined for a week.
On its Twitter account RSC Anderlecht writes "After tests carried out yesterday, Monday 14 September, it transpired that 3 1st team squad members and 2 members of the coaching staff are infected with the COVID-19 virus. They will quarantine for a week. Next week they will be tested again by a lab approved by the Pro League”.
The club has not revealed the identity of the players and coaching staff members. They will all miss Saturday evening’s match at Waasland-Beveren. On Sunday RSC Anderlecht enjoyed their first win with Vincent Kompany as coach. Then the Dutch player Michel Vlap (photo above) was absent from the Anderlecht team as he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Mechele to remain in quarantine
Meanwhile, the League Champions Club Brugge will have to do without Brandon Mechele for a little longer week.
The defender tested positive for coronavirus while he was on international duty just over a week ago. Monday’s test on the player showed that his “viral load” was still too high and the chance that he could pass on the virus to others too great for him to be allowed out of quarantine