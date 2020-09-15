Three players and two members of the coaching staff test positive for coronavirus at RSC Anderlecht

On its Twitter account RSC Anderlecht writes "After tests carried out yesterday, Monday 14 September, it transpired that 3 1st team squad members and 2 members of the coaching staff are infected with the COVID-19 virus. They will quarantine for a week. Next week they will be tested again by a lab approved by the Pro League”.

The club has not revealed the identity of the players and coaching staff members. They will all miss Saturday evening’s match at Waasland-Beveren. On Sunday RSC Anderlecht enjoyed their first win with Vincent Kompany as coach. Then the Dutch player Michel Vlap (photo above) was absent from the Anderlecht team as he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.