Warmest September day since records began

As the final word on Tuesday’s highest temperature won’t be known until the evening it is possible that the new record might even be higher still than the 33.1°C recorded at 2pm.

Tuesday’s temperatures have also smashed the record for the warmest 15 September since records began. This had been set in 1947 when temperatures reached 29.3°C on 15 September.

Monday too was a record-breaking day. Then temperatures reached 31.3°C at Ukkel, making it the warmest 14 September since records began.