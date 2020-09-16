'Elisabeth Van België' is in the army now

The Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth has started her military training in Elsenborn, as part of her first year at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. The training takes four weeks and started early September. Her days start at 5:45 in the morning to end around 11 p.m. including physical and intellectual challenges, individually and in group. In footage released by the Royal Palace, Elisabeth Van België (as she is called in the army) can be seen practicing shooting and doing push-ups. A bodyguard is keeping a close eye on things, though it's hard to spot him.