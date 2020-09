The E17 Motorway in Beervelde (north-east of Ghent) was the scene of a heavy accident. On a misty Wednesday morning, a lorry driver probably noticed too late there was a traffic jam building up for Gent-bound traffic. He hit a car and another lorry to end up beside the motorway. The truck fell on its side and the 62-year-old driver died as a result of the heavy impact. The accident caused long tailbacks on the E17.