KAA Gent move past Rapid Vienna to reach last Champions League qualifying round

AA Gent had a turbulent start of the season: coach Jess Thorup was sent packing after just two days of play in August, but his successor Laszlo Bölöni was dismissed only 25 days later, during the course of Monday, just 24 hours before the tie against Rapid. It was one the shortest spells of any coach in the Belgian top flight ever.

Wim De Decker and Peter Ballette took over and saw how AA Gent had a shaky start in the first 15 minutes, and how Rapid Vienna missed their chances. Ghent midfielder Niklas Dorsch broke the deadlock for Ghent, converting the first chance for the home team - playing in an empty stadium - with a header. AA Gent gained ground, added a second one through Roman Yaremchuk on penalty and only had a scare in extra time, after Yusuf Demir pulled one back for Rapid Vienna.

AA Gent will face Dinamo Kiev in a double play-off match, playing in Ghent first next week. The team coming out on top will qualify for the Champions League group phase. Dinamo ousted AZ of the Netherlands in their qualifying round.