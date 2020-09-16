Universities of Ghent, Antwerp and Hasselt adopt "code orange", virologist Van Gucht warns students

The government had allowed schools and universities to start under the the lowest warning code, i.e. yellow, but the universities took the initiative themselves as a precaution. Coronavirus is hitting many youngsters at present, students and pupils included. "We owe it to ourselves, to each other and to society as a whole to guarantee safety standards as much as possible", says the Ghent rector Rik Van de Walle.

Amber means that fewer students will be allowed inside the auditoriums: only one in five seats can be taken, to guarantee social distancing. Under the yellow alert, half of the seats can be used. Amber means that more courses will be staged online.

"We have 22,000 students. If we reduce the circulation, we can make a major contribution to try to get the number of new infections down", says UAntwerpen rector Herman Van Goethem. He hopes that by making this sacrifice, secondary schools in Antwerp can remain operating under code yellow. Other universities may follow this example at a later stage.