Wall paintings discovered made by British soldier in 1944

The wall paintings were discovered behind a blackboard and a bulletin board in a classroom which is about to be demolished. The scene of the discovery is an elementary school called "De Duizendpoot" in Meerhout.

"The drawings are well preserved and show liberation scenes at the end of the war. They were made by a British soldier", explains archivist Bram Dierckx. "Nobody actually knew they were there. They remained in the dark hidden behind the boards for years. However, an old photo of the classroom popped up recently showing the wall paintings in the background. Unfortunately, parts of the drawings got lost as they got covered by other layers of paint.

The paintings look like cartoons due to their funny content. "The characters are English and Scottish war figures. They were made in 1944 by the liberators of Meerhout, and bear the signature of a British soldier. He belonged to the 78th division, and a search has been started to find his family." The school buildings were used by the Germans during the war, but by British soldier just after the war. They stayed there to rebuild bridges.