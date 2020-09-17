Belgian government bans city trips to Amsterdam and Vienna: which travel options remain?

This means that the options for city trips have become smaller again: London (two weeks of self-isolation first) and Paris (red zone) were already off the table, as were Barcelona or Madrid (almost the whole of Spain has been coloured red). Berlin is still an option, but holiday makers have to take a Covid test beforehand. Rome is also possible, it's orange at present. This means that you are being advised to have yourself tested for corona when you come back. Check out the map below to get a better view of which areas in Europe are a go or a no-go.

Also take care if you would want to travel to France, as a whole bunch of départements were coloured red yesterday: Aveyron, Gers, Ille-et-Vilaine, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Loire, Maine-et-Loire, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Pyrénées-Orientales, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Tarn-et-Garonne and Vienne.

For more detailed information, check the website of the Belgian Foreign Ministry (available in French and Dutch).

Holiday makers or travellers also have to fill in the passenger locator form before they return (or come) to Belgium.