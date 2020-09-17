Belgian government bans city trips to Amsterdam and Vienna: which travel options remain?
The Belgian Foreign Office has adapted its travel advice for a number of places. Areas receiving a red colour for corona include parts of the Netherlands and Vienna.
Each Wednesday, the Belgian Foreign office updates its travel advice to a number of places. In times of rising Covid figures, this usually means that orange areas become red: non-essential travel to red areas is forbidden, and if you would return from one, you have to take a Covid test and self-isolate, i.e. if you spent 48 hours there.
Yesterday, the Belgian government blacklisted the Dutch provinces of Noord- and Zuid-Holland; as a result city trips to Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Den Haag have been officially banned now. Vienna is another area which has been coloured red - but the regions of Tirol and Salzburg remain orange at present.
A city-trip? Check the website!
This means that the options for city trips have become smaller again: London (two weeks of self-isolation first) and Paris (red zone) were already off the table, as were Barcelona or Madrid (almost the whole of Spain has been coloured red). Berlin is still an option, but holiday makers have to take a Covid test beforehand. Rome is also possible, it's orange at present. This means that you are being advised to have yourself tested for corona when you come back. Check out the map below to get a better view of which areas in Europe are a go or a no-go.
Also take care if you would want to travel to France, as a whole bunch of départements were coloured red yesterday: Aveyron, Gers, Ille-et-Vilaine, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Loire, Maine-et-Loire, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Pyrénées-Orientales, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Tarn-et-Garonne and Vienne.
For more detailed information, check the website of the Belgian Foreign Ministry (available in French and Dutch).
Holiday makers or travellers also have to fill in the passenger locator form before they return (or come) to Belgium.