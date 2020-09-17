Rolling average of new Covid infections climbs above 800

The number of hospital admissions remains relatively low, but is also on the rise: the rolling average has climbed to 35 per day, compared to 21 per day the week before that - yesterday's rolling average for hospitalisations was at 33.

A total of 353 Covid patients were being treated in Belgian hospitals yesterday, with 74 of them in intensive care.

The number of corona deaths remains more or less stable at 3 per day (2.7 per day to be precise).