21 Wibra stores closed due to strike action

A total of 21 Belgian branches of the Dutch-owned discount retailer Wibra have remained closed on Friday due to industrial action. Those working at the stores want clarity from management about possible shop closures and redundancies. The socialist white collar union BBTK that represents some of those that work for Wibra says that given the difficult financial position that the retailer currently finds itself in staff are looking for guarantees concerning their future employment. Among the Flemish Wibra stores that are closed through strike action are 4 branches in Antwerp, 2 in Bruges and 3 in Ghent.