Another big rise in the number of coronavirus infections

· During the week between 8 and 14 September an average of 978 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is up 74% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· On Monday (14 September) 1,625 people in Belgium tested positive for the virus.

· During the week between 7 and 13 September an average of almost 30,000 people per day were tested.

· The number of people with COVID-19 that require hospital treatment is also rising sharply. During the past week an average of 39 COVID-19 patients per day have been admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up from an average of 22 COVID-19 patients per day that were admitted to Belgian hospitals during the previous week.

· On Thursday 17 September 371 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Belgian hospitals, of these 69 are on intensive care wards.

· Meanwhile, the number of people dying of the virus remains relatively low. During the past week an average of 3 people per day died of COVID-19.