Another big rise in the number of coronavirus infections
Figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show another big rise in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised has also risen considerably during the past week.
· During the week between 8 and 14 September an average of 978 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is up 74% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· On Monday (14 September) 1,625 people in Belgium tested positive for the virus.
· During the week between 7 and 13 September an average of almost 30,000 people per day were tested.
· The number of people with COVID-19 that require hospital treatment is also rising sharply. During the past week an average of 39 COVID-19 patients per day have been admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up from an average of 22 COVID-19 patients per day that were admitted to Belgian hospitals during the previous week.
· On Thursday 17 September 371 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Belgian hospitals, of these 69 are on intensive care wards.
· Meanwhile, the number of people dying of the virus remains relatively low. During the past week an average of 3 people per day died of COVID-19.