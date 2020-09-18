Have you seen this boy?

A 12-year-old boy has gone missing in the town of Mortsel just south of Antwerp. Ilias Chaddi was last seen at around 8am on Thursday morning not long after he left for school in Edegem (Antwerp Province). In and around Mortsel many people are helping Ilias’ parents and the police in their search for the youngster. Missing posters have been distributed and the Federal Police Missing Person’s Cell is also involved in the search. The last confirmed sighting of the 12-year-old was on Thursday morning in the Antwerp district of Wilrijk. Police currently don’t believe that Ilias has been abducted.