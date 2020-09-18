How many coronavirus tests are being carried out each day?
The number of people being tested for the novel coronavirus is on the rise. On Monday 14 September 28,547 were tested for the virus. On Tuesday this number had increased to 38,343. The figures for Wednesday, that are still incomplete, are also at around this level.
The public health science institute Sciensano collects figures relating to coronavirus tests and publishes a daily summery of the statistics per province.
The Federal Minister responsible for Corona Virus testing Philippe De Backer (Flemish liberal) told VRT News that the maximum testing capacity is now around 40,000 tests per day. However, testing capacity is set to be increased to between 70,000 and 90,000 tests per day by the end of next month.
As more people are being tested it is hardly surprising that the number of those testing positive is also increasing. However, the percentage of tests carried out that prove to be positive is also on the increase. In mid-July around 2% of people that took a test tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently 3% of those tested for the virus test positive.