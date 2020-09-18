How many coronavirus tests are being carried out each day?

The public health science institute Sciensano collects figures relating to coronavirus tests and publishes a daily summery of the statistics per province.

The Federal Minister responsible for Corona Virus testing Philippe De Backer (Flemish liberal) told VRT News that the maximum testing capacity is now around 40,000 tests per day. However, testing capacity is set to be increased to between 70,000 and 90,000 tests per day by the end of next month.

As more people are being tested it is hardly surprising that the number of those testing positive is also increasing. However, the percentage of tests carried out that prove to be positive is also on the increase. In mid-July around 2% of people that took a test tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently 3% of those tested for the virus test positive.