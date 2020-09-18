Standard end Welsh side Bala’s Europa League dreams
In the second qualifying round for this season’s Europa League Standard de Liège enjoyed a 2-0 win against the team that finished third in last season’s Welsh Premier League, Bala Town. In a match that was played behind closed doors at Standard’s Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, it was the home side’s Uruguayan forward Felipe Avenatti opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 19th minute.
Standard’s nerves were tested though later in the game when Bala’s Chris Venables had the chance to reply from the spot. However, the Standard keeper goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart saved the spot kick.
Standard’s Moroccan midfielder Selim Amallah doubled the hosts' lead before the break and the score remained unchanged for the rest of the make.
The part-timers from Bala had hoped to create another shock in Europe after there 1-0 win in the first qualifying round against the Maltese side Valletta. Sadly for them it was not to be, but they can return to Wales with their heads held high.
Standard de Liege will take on the Serbian side FK Vojvodina at home in the third qualifying round.