Standard end Welsh side Bala’s Europa League dreams

Standard’s nerves were tested though later in the game when Bala’s Chris Venables had the chance to reply from the spot. However, the Standard keeper goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart saved the spot kick.

Standard’s Moroccan midfielder Selim Amallah doubled the hosts' lead before the break and the score remained unchanged for the rest of the make.

The part-timers from Bala had hoped to create another shock in Europe after there 1-0 win in the first qualifying round against the Maltese side Valletta. Sadly for them it was not to be, but they can return to Wales with their heads held high.

Standard de Liege will take on the Serbian side FK Vojvodina at home in the third qualifying round.