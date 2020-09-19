A car-free Sunday in times of corona

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the measures brought in to curb the virus’ spread Mobility Week and the Car-Free Sunday are going ahead, albeit with some changes to ensure that events are as corona-safe as they can possibly be.

This year Brussels' Car-Free Sunday is focussing on smaller, local events.

As in previous years all motor vehicles, other than buses, taxis and those with a special permit, will again be banned throughout the Brussels-Capital Region from 9:30am until 7pm on Sunday 20 September.

The large-scale events in the city centre that are traditionally associated with the Car-Free Day won’t go ahead this year. Instead numerous smaller events are taking place at locations across the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region.

The Car-Free Sunday coincides with the 32nd edition of the Brussels Heritage Days. The theme of this year’s Brussels Heritage Days is colour.

Click her to find out more about Brussels Heritage Days.