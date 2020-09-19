Charleroi keep 100% record after win against Beerschot

The former Belgian international Gulliaume Gillet was dropped as a precautionary measure despite having tested negative for coronavirus. The Beerschot Coach Hernan Losada gave the Japanese international Suzuki a first team place for the first time. Van De Bergh, who failed to impress against Genk last weekend, was dropped in favour of Vorogovskiy.

The early stages of the game showed both teams well-organised, if somewhat cautious in the attack.

Beerschot had what can be best described as a half-chance through Vorogovskiy. Charleroi’s displayed deadly efficiency with their first chance of the game.

Morioka did the footwork to set Rezaei up to put the home side a goal ahead on the half hour. Charleroi pulled back and Beerschot faced a defensive ring of steel.