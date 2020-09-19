Charleroi keep 100% record after win against Beerschot
In the opening match of the 6th day of play in this season’s Belgian First Division Sporting Charleroi enjoyed their 6th straight win of the season in the top of the table clash against Beerschot. The Zebras won Friday evening ’s match 3-1.
The former Belgian international Gulliaume Gillet was dropped as a precautionary measure despite having tested negative for coronavirus. The Beerschot Coach Hernan Losada gave the Japanese international Suzuki a first team place for the first time. Van De Bergh, who failed to impress against Genk last weekend, was dropped in favour of Vorogovskiy.
The early stages of the game showed both teams well-organised, if somewhat cautious in the attack.
Beerschot had what can be best described as a half-chance through Vorogovskiy. Charleroi’s displayed deadly efficiency with their first chance of the game.
Morioka did the footwork to set Rezaei up to put the home side a goal ahead on the half hour. Charleroi pulled back and Beerschot faced a defensive ring of steel.
The visitors tried their best but were unable to break through. Ali Gholizadeh (photo above) made it 2-0 to Charleroi on 55 minutes.
Despite what was a lacklustre closing stage of the match Charleroi scored for a third time on 87 minutes with Rezaei making it 5 goals in 6 games. Suzuki scored a consolation goal for Beerschot in injury time.
Charleroi are top of the league with 18 points from 6 games. With 12 points Beerschot remain second for the time being, but could be forced to surrender second place depending on the results of this weekend’s other game.